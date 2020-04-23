Pokémon Go Buddy Up research and rewards

The Pokémon Go Buddy Up is currently underway, letting players earn rewards just by interacting with whatever Pokémon they decide to use as a buddy while playing the game.

Until April 27 at 10pm CT, all players can grind buddy rewards, including exclusive encounters with Woobat, Volbeat, and Illumise along with new Souvenir items.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, Volbeat and Illumise have reunited and can be encountered by Trainers in all regions for the duration of the Buddy Up event! 🤩 Have you caught both of them yet, Trainers? pic.twitter.com/8j0SE8HLzf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 22, 2020

Starting with the encounters, players can encounter Volbeat and Illumise, two Pokémon that are usually found only in specific regions. They will be appearing in the wild, in 2km Eggs, and as reward encounters from event Field Research tasks.

As for Woobat, this is actually the first time it has been made available to catch in the wild since being added to the game in the Valentine’s Day event. You can also encounter it in 2 km Eggs once the event is over, too.

Alolan Meowth, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup, and Joltik will also be appearing more frequently in the wild and 5km Eggs, barring Chansey, who will only be in the wild.

The event-exclusive Field Research tasks will give out extra reward Stardust and let players encounter Alolan Meowth, Volbeat, Illumise, and Woobat. Here is how you can get each encounter.

Research Task Encounter Give your buddy a treat Alolan Meowth Take a snapshot of your buddy Volbeat Play with your buddy Illumise Earn a candy walking with your buddy Woobat

As for what your Buddy Pokémon will do for you during this event, you will be getting a lot of new items from them and earning some extra Candy.

The distance to earn Buddy Candy and hearts with your selected buddy is halved and it is easier to get your buddy excited. If you feed your buddy Berries or Poffins, it will appear on the map twice as long.

And as an overall bonus, you can earn twice the EXP for evolving Pokémon, regardless of if they are your buddy or not.

All of these bonuses and Research Tasks will be available until April 27 at 10pm CT, so get grinding if you want to get the most out of the Buddy Up event.