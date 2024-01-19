Pokémon Go Battle Week – Raging Battles Timed Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Niantic is getting used to dropping big events with plenty of research available at different levels, and Battle Week: Raging Battles follows that trend. With free and paid Timed Research to complete, along with the usual Field Research, get ready to spend your weekend battling.

Raging Battles will be live from Jan. 19 to 24 at 8pm local time and was going to have more content included as a paid ticket. Niantic encountered some unknown issues, however, and removed that additional paid research from the event entirely. There is still a paid option, though it is more generalized for non-Battle League content. If you want to get in on the GBL action, you can get an exclusive avatar item based on Subway Boss Ingo’s classic conductor hat.

During this event you can take advantage of boosted Stardust and GBL set offerings to challenge other players or just focus on catching some of the featured Pokémon. This is a great chance to evolve a Primeape into Annihilape, which is making its debut as part of this event.

All Pokémon Go Battle Week: Raging Battles Free Timed Research tasks and rewards

Blast your opponent’s back with pure fists of rage for some extra goodies. Image via Niantic

Battle Week Timed Research page one

Battle in the Go Battle League five times 7,500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 7,500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times 7,500 XP



Total Rewards: Three Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM, and Ingo’s Hat Avatar item

All Pokémon Go Battle Week: Raging Battles Paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

This Raging Battles Timed Research costs $2 and expires on Jan. 24 at 8pm local time.

Raging Battles Timed Research page one

Win three Raids Three Rare Candies

Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts One Rocket Radar

Power up Pokémon 25 times 5,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes and 5,000 Stardust

All Pokémon Go Battle Week: Raging Battles Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Fighting-type Pokémon Five Revives Five Hyper Potions

Power up Pokémon five times Mankey encounter

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component

Win two Raids 3,000 Stardust



You can use this event to get some extra grinding done on the Timeless Travels seasonal research but don’t forget to make the most of the Battle Week and all of its bonuses on its own.