Pokémon fan is nearly finished with creepiest first-gen amalgamation—and the results are catastrophic

At its core, Pokémon is a series about exploration and discovering fantastic new creatures. But the internet has taught us all by now that anything can be pushed past its breaking point. This cautionary tale serves to teach us a valuable lesson: maybe we shouldn’t try to catch ‘em all.

A dedicated Pokémon fan has shown this firsthand in a cruel but astounding experiment. They are spending 151 days combining every first-generation Pokémon into one absolute monstrosity. We’re only on day 130 and yet the detail that’s gone into this project is already breathtaking, even if it looks like a Dark Souls boss.

Nintendo’s gonna need a new mascot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via tb_humbug Instagram

The more you look at this creature, the more you encounter the fascinating features worth pointing out. From Gyarados’ perm made out of Tangela’s strings to the Pikachu stuffed face-first into Victreebel’s maw, this unnamed entity is a self-cannibalizing creation that puts Frankenstein’s work to shame.

What’s even more impressive is the minute details. Did you notice, for instance, that all of the Exeggcute eggs are intricately designed like other Pokémon? One such egg carries the resemblance of Drowzee and is being carried in the sturdy palm of Geodude’s hand. There’s the flying Fearow egg with a Tauros tail flying above the creature, which begs the question: Does the egg use the tail like a helicopter to fly around or does it merely adopt Fearow’s Flying-type properties from stealing its face?

Even when we investigate the biological functionality (or should I say, dysfunctionality) of this organism, the terror pales in comparison to the creature’s future. The creator still has 21 Pokémon left to merge together to finish the project, and some of them are sure to be messy. From powerhouses like Dragonite to the sludgy mess that is Grimer, this creature was destined to suffer. But what’s worst of all is that Ditto will eventually enter the equation, and that’s sure to mess up its DNA significantly.

The world as we know it is full of horror. But few things are more terrifying than the works of mankind. May this be a cautionary tale that when you set out on your quest across Kanto, maybe stop when the Pokédex tells you to.