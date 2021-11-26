Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have found another duplication glitch

Less than a week since the first Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl cloning glitch was discovered, a new method has been shared that allows players to duplicate up to three Pokémon at a time.

This new technique is much simpler than the first and can be done within the tall grass at any location in the Sinnoh region.

[Tutorial] NUEVO método para clonar Pokémon (de 3 en 3) más RÁPIDO en Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente -> https://t.co/eBpisRoRMK pic.twitter.com/cjPqpGLnpN — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) November 25, 2021

Using this glitch, players will be tricking the game into allowing them to move Pokémon between their party and storage box while they are entering an encounter with a wild Pokémon. When a Pokémon is moved to the storage box, whatever Pokémon that takes its place in the part will disappear while a second copy of the original Pokémon will appear in its place.

Similar to the first method, you’ll need to sacrifice some Pokémon if you want to clone others. But for anyone who is looking to take advantage of this glitch and clone their Pokémon, this new method is substantially easier.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original gen-four games Diamond and Pearl, and these remakes have many of the glitches that were present in the original games. This includes a way to get unreleased mythical Pokémon Shaymin without triggering its event.

It seems most of the locations that boast legendary Pokémon only available via glitches have been found but perhaps over the coming weeks, there will be something new unearthed.

While we don’t suggest taking advantage of this glitch or any of its kind, it seems reasonably safe to do so. Proceed at your own risk, though.