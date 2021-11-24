Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players discover duplication glitch

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just launched last Friday, and players have already found a way to clone Pokémon and items.

First discovered by Twitter user kevinfor5, the glitch is quite simple and something that most players can do early into the game once they have access to the Pokémon Nursery. As you’d expect, this isn’t an official feature and could put your save at risk.

Here is: How to Clone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, discovered by @kevinfor5 https://t.co/BZmxttLfvP pic.twitter.com/eUH4nblz8v — Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) November 23, 2021

The glitch works by taking advantage of the Pokémon storage box system while entering a Pokémon into the Nursery. With two Pokémon in the same position within the storage and a few tricks, the glitch can take place, allowing players to clone as many Pokémon and items as they like. All it costs is a sacrificial Pokémon to get things going.

Cloning glitches aren’t new to these generation four remakes, and have been something players found and took advantage of since the very first Pokémon games.

While Pokémon games in the past didn’t actively receive updates, so the glitches remained, these kinds of things should get quickly patched out nowadays. If you choose to go forth with this glitch, you can find a full instructional video on Twitter, but proceed at your own risk.