Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a new duplication glitch that can copy entire boxes

A new week is here, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have already found yet another duplication glitch.

The latest duplication method is more efficient than previous ways, since it is allowing players to duplicate entire boxes full of Pokémon and all their held items.

In a video shared to YouTube by PanFro Games, the new method is even simpler than previously found methods. You won’t need to use any wild Pokémon or daycare methods to clone with this glitch, and furthermore it won’t sacrifice Pokémon as previous iterations have.

With just a few button presses and the menu glitch that has been frequent throughout all cloning methods, you can turn an empty box into a completely populated duplication of another.

For obvious reasons, using this glitch isn’t supported by the game’s developers and may potentially cause issues for online play in the future. If you choose to use it, do so at your own risk.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl are proving to be faithful remakes of the original gen-four games, even having the same glitches that were within those releases, including a previously found way to get Shaymin without the use of its exclusive event.

While no fixes have come of yet, there will likely be an update to the games in the future, bringing in fixes for many of its issues. Until then, players can do with these glitches as they please—at their own risk.