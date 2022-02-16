The service will be free for an "undecided" amount of time before shutting down.

Since Pokémon Bank initially launched on the Nintendo 3DS eShop in Dec. 2013 it was marketed as a safe place to store your Pokémon from across the franchise and was a linchpin in transferring Pokémon from older games.

And, despite an initial scare that Bank would be affected by Nintendo discontinuing the Wii U and 3DS eShop in late March 2023—which was announced today—it appears Pokémon players will be safe to continue their cross-generation transfers for at least a little longer.

According to an update from The Pokémon Company International, Bank will transition into a free-to-use storage service once the eShop shuts down in March 2023. However, users must download the app before the discontinuation as it and the connected Transporter app will no longer be available post-closure.

This means users who want to transfer Pokémon to Bank from Pokémon titles on the 3DS via virtual console through the use of in-game transfer methods for Game Boy Advance titles or any DS or 3DS games will be able to continue to do so.

TPC is “undecided” on when the free version of the service will be discontinued after the transition is made, though Bank will eventually cease operations fully. With this news, TPC does promise to give advance notice when the decision is made to end the service.

I do feel sad that it feels like the end of an era but I feel like we felt this coming for a while, a culmination of things that moved away from needing to transfer anything. Things not being legal to use in formats, things not being available, no reason really to do it. — DAD"TAMA (@TamashiiHiroka) February 16, 2022

Unless a new method of transferring Pokémon over from older titles is added, Bank‘s discontinuation will bring an end to any player’s ability to complete the full National Pokédex within Pokémon HOME. It is currently impossible to obtain every Pokémon via the games on Nintendo Switch—even when taking Pokémon Go into account.