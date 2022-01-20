Nintendo, Creatures, and Game Freak register new trademark for ‘Paradigm Trigger’

The Pokémon Company has filed its first trademark of 2022, which will likely be used for an upcoming TCG set.

This the latest addition to be filed is “Paradigm Trigger (パラダイムトリガー)” as reported by Pokebeach, but the details of what this set will feature have been left up to interpretation as, unlike previous trademarks, the term wouldn’t immediately suggest a specific Pokémon.

It’s no secret that Pokémon is headed back to the Sinnoh region, and the TCG is no exception. Earlier this month, Japan got its first set of the year, Star Birth, which features the legendary Pokémon Arceus. According to other filed trademarks, we’ll be seeing even more Sinnoh legendary and mythical Pokémon features in the coming months.

With this in mind, it’s likely that Paradigm Trigger will continue the trend, but as for the specific Pokémon, that isn’t so clear. Like most Pokémon TCG trademarks, we won’t see this go into use for around six months suggesting its release window will be around June in Japan.

Before we get Paradigm Trigger we’re still getting Battle Legion next and then Time Gazer & Space Juggler, Dark Phantasm, Lost Abyss, and Incandescent Arcana in the coming months.