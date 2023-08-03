Niantic quietly makes Pokémon Go inventory change players were begging for

And there could be more to come.

Niantic has secretly increased the maximum number of Pokemon and items players can hold in Pokémon Go by 500 slots without any sort of announcement today.

The increase takes Pokemon slots from 6,300 to 6,800, while trainers can now hold 5,800 items too, according to data in the handheld title’s code found by PokeMiners and shared across Twitter this week.

It’s a change players have wanted for quite some time. Seasoned players know there’s no such thing as having too many slots for storage in Pokémon Go. The more, the merrier. Niantic tends to do it at least once per year before a major event like Go Fest 2023.

But there is a small catch—it isn’t free. Increasing Pokémon and item slots comes at a price: 200 Pokécoins for either 50 Pokémon slots or 50 item slots, to be exact. That works out to be around two dollars a pop. That means those who had already reached the previous limit would need to fork out around $40 to hit the new one.

This can be reduced depending on how many Pokécoins a player has amassed from gyms, or by taking advantage of Pokécoin bundle sales, but it still isn’t cheap.

Despite that, players are still very thrilled about the increase. “Never thought I’d need that much storage, yet here we are,” said one player. “About time! Great to have the Pokemon storage increase before the first city event,” added another. Some even said they’re hoping Niantic will increase it even more before the end of the year.

It’s not the only change Niantic has quietly made recently. They secretly added a feature last month that makes it easier for players to make friends by allowing them to receive friend requests from other players after completing in-person raids.

