Next Pokémon TCG set in Japan features the first Gigantamax Pikachu card

The next set for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Trading Card Game in Japan has been revealed. The Astonishing Volt Tackle will be released on Sept. 18 and features a variety of Galar Pokémon, including the first Gigantamax Pikachu card.

This expansion will be the fourth set for the Pokémon Sword and Shield saga in the TCG. It’ll feature a continuation of the V and VMAX card mechanics and focus on Electric-type Pokémon.

The Pokémon Company didn’t give any information on how many cards there will be in total yet or whether this set will be released outside of Japan.

The third Sword and Shield set, The Darkness Ablaze, was launched today in Western countries. The next scheduled expansion in line is Champion’s Path, which will start launching on Sept. 25.