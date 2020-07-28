Everything you need to know about Pokémon TCG Champion’s Path expansion

The next Pokémon TCG expansion is set to be released this fall.
Champion’s Path will allow trainers to have a Sword and Shield experience by collecting Galar region gym pins. In addition to the pins, there will be foil cards representing the partner Pokémon of each gym leader.
The expansion set includes:
- Over 70 cards
- Cards featuring recently discovered Pokémon from the Galar region
- 15 Pokémon V
- Three Pokémon VMAX
- 19 Trainer cards and a Special Energy card
- One full-art Supporter card.
Champion’s Path booster packs won’t be sold separately, so look for them in special collections.
Trainers will be able to discover Venusaur, Lucario, and Incineroar as new Pokémon V, plus Gigantamax Pokémon like Drednaw VMAX and Alcremie VMAX. Trainers can choose to represent their favorite gym leader or even collect their full lineup.
Other features incorporated in the expansion include the Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box with a Gigantamax Charizard and a full-art promo card of Charizard V, 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, and various gameplay accessories.
There’s also a Special Pin Collection that comes with two versions, representing the Stow-on-Side Gym and Circhester Gym. Trainers will find collector’s pins featuring the gyms’ two logos and two foil cards showcasing the partner Pokémon of both gym leaders.
Boxes will include a foil promo card and foil oversize card of either Dubwool V or Hatterene V, as well as four Champion’s Path booster packs. And the Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection will come with two Pokémon V promo cards, eight Champion’s Path booster packs, two collector’s pins, and a Pokémon TCG playmat.
The expansion’s special collections and gym pins will be launched in parts starting in September, with products also being released in October and November. Here’s the schedule of releases:
|Sept. 25
|Oct. 2
|Oct. 23
|Nov. 13
|Full expansion cards
|Champion’s Path Special Pin Collection
|Champion’s Path Collection—Dubwool V
|Last set of pins based on Opal’s Ballonlea, Piers’ Spikemuth, and Raihan’s Hammerlocke Gym
|Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box
|Champion’s Path Collection—Hatterene V
|First three gym pins based on Milo’s Turffield, Nessa’s Hulbury, and Kabu’s Motostoke Gym
|Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection