Everything you need to know about Pokémon TCG Champion’s Path expansion

The expansion aims to bring a Sword and Shield experience with Galar gym pins.

The next Pokémon TCG expansion is set to be released this fall.

Champion’s Path will allow trainers to have a Sword and Shield experience by collecting Galar region gym pins. In addition to the pins, there will be foil cards representing the partner Pokémon of each gym leader.

The expansion set includes:

Over 70 cards

Cards featuring recently discovered Pokémon from the Galar region

15 Pokémon V

Three Pokémon VMAX

19 Trainer cards and a Special Energy card

One full-art Supporter card.

Champion’s Path booster packs won’t be sold separately, so look for them in special collections.

Image via The Pokémon Company International

Trainers will be able to discover Venusaur, Lucario, and Incineroar as new Pokémon V, plus Gigantamax Pokémon like Drednaw VMAX and Alcremie VMAX. Trainers can choose to represent their favorite gym leader or even collect their full lineup.

Other features incorporated in the expansion include the Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box with a Gigantamax Charizard and a full-art promo card of Charizard V, 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, and various gameplay accessories.

There’s also a Special Pin Collection that comes with two versions, representing the Stow-on-Side Gym and Circhester Gym. Trainers will find collector’s pins featuring the gyms’ two logos and two foil cards showcasing the partner Pokémon of both gym leaders.

Boxes will include a foil promo card and foil oversize card of either Dubwool V or Hatterene V, as well as four Champion’s Path booster packs. And the Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection will come with two Pokémon V promo cards, eight Champion’s Path booster packs, two collector’s pins, and a Pokémon TCG playmat.

The expansion’s special collections and gym pins will be launched in parts starting in September, with products also being released in October and November. Here’s the schedule of releases: