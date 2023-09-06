New Pokémon animation has amazing reference to Scarlet and Violet’s best Pokédex entry

The new Pokémon: Paldean Winds animated short series just released its first episode today, and fans were delighted to see a certain interaction between two Pokémon referencing the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.

Like the Gen IX games, Pokémon: Paldean Winds revolves around the academy life and finding one’s treasure. It follows Ohara, a talented flautist who struggles to connect with her peers. But before we even got to meet Ohara, the first episode opened up with a showcase of new Paldean Pokémon like Gimmighoul and Cyclizar. And one particular scene stood out between Gen IX’s Tinkaton and returning favorite, Corviknight.

In the clip, Tinkaton is holding hands with her trainer like a little toddler as they go on a stroll together when Corviknight flies over them. This naturally excites the adorable Tinkaton who starts chasing after the bird with the biggest smile on her face.

https://twitter.com/PokemonGems/status/1699488482891026721

At first glance, this interaction looks very wholesome, like a small child playing around. However, we can’t pretend like Tinkaton isn’t swinging around a giant 220-pound hammer at Corviknight. This is actually a direct reference to the two Pokémon’s Pokédex entries from the Gen IX games.

According to Tinkaton’s Scarlet Pokédex entry, this “intelligent Pokémon has a very daring disposition. It knocks rocks into the sky with its hammer, aiming for flying Corviknight.”

Meanwhile, Corviknight’s Scarlet Pokédex entry says it “can’t serve as a taxi service in Paldea because the Pokémon’s natural predators will attack it while it flies, endangering the customer.”

In other words, that adorable Tinkaton had murderous intent while chasing down that Corviknight as its natural predator. This also gives us a clear explanation of why Corviknight isn’t in the Flying Taxi business in Paldea like it had been in Galar—the threat of Tinkaton is too dangerous for both Corviknight and its customers.

That’s why Squawkabilly has taken over Paldea’s Flying Taxi service instead of the steel raven, and seeing that full story originally started in a couple of Pokédex entries play out in the show is a great Easter egg for all Pokémon fans.

