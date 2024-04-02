Mysterious Pokémon statue points to brand-new Legendary in Legends: Z-A

We still don’t have much information on Pokémon Legends: Z-A beyond what the original trailer teased, but an interesting new discovery is leading fans to believe there will be a brand-new Legendary Pokémon in the upcoming game.

Based on what we know about Legends: Z-A, it’s safe to assume Zygarde will be the mascot. After all, its green and black hexagonal pattern is in the logo, and the “Z” in Z-A should stand for the Z-shaped Legendary ‘mon. That would follow the theme of the two other X and Y Legendary Pokémon, Xerneas and Yveltal. But what about the “A” in Z-A? Yes, “Z-A” could easily be a backward reference to AZ, the tall mysterious man who wanders throughout Kalos. However, players now have a theory for a new Legendary Pokémon that represents the letter A in Z-A.

This statue could represent an unreleased Pokémon. Screenshot via Kaeri_g on Reddit

In a March 29 Reddit thread, one Pokémon player pointed out the mysterious statues you encounter in X and Y’s Kalos region where Z-A is set to take place. The statues are in a prestigious spot—the building where you face the Elite Four and the Champion, Diantha. The odd thing about these statues is that they don’t resemble any specific Pokémon or character in the franchise. It is, however, shaped like certain letters depending on how you look at it. The front part of the statue has a clear Y shape. If you add in the back piece, it becomes X-shaped, and the hands are also crossed. There is no Z shape, but you can see A-shaped arches, most notably with the head. The question is: Was this intentional, or is it just a coincidence?

If this does end up being connected to a new Legendary Pokémon in Z-A, it could either be treated as a second mascot alongside Zygarde or play a smaller role. We can compare it to Legends: Arceus, where Arceus was the obvious mascot, but we did get a new Legendary Pokémon, Enamorus, on the side. I’m hoping for a second mascot alongside Zygarde because that would be a lot more exciting than a Legendary Pokémon without any significance to the main story. Everyone is already anticipating Zygrade, so why not surprise us with a shiny new Legendary to gush about? Bonus points if it’s linked to those bizarre statues in X and Y.

In addition to new Legendary Pokémon, players have been speculating possible Starters, Mega Evolutions, and ride Pokémon for Z-A.

