Most searched Pokémon, biggest TCG sales, more: eBay reveals Pokémon TCG selling secrets

It’s no secret that Pokémon TCG is as popular as it has ever been, and the eBay statistics from 2023 provide why it’s part of the biggest franchise in the world.

To celebrate Pokémon Day, eBay has pulled back the curtain on how the Pokémon TCG has performed on the online marketplace last year, and to no surprise, there was a lot of money and cards that traded hands. Furthermore, the search interest looks to be thriving more than ever, according to eBay data shared by PokeBeach.

Charizard continues to be king. Image via The Pokémon Company

The biggest Pokémon sale on eBay in 2023 came in November when a PSA 10 Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless sold for a whopping $217,500. Following this, somebody made $125,000 selling a Pokémon CGC Eight Disco Holo Test Print Shadowless Base Set 4 Charizard. Another Charizard test print also sold for six figures as the year’s third biggest sale.

Pokémon fans looked for items on eBay 400 times a minute collectively, but it was during the Van Gogh Museum collaboration that things went up a notch. Pikachu Van Gogh was searched 40,000 times a day during the month after the collab was announced. That number proves exactly why it has become one of the most scalped cards ever.

As always, there are favorites among the Pokémon fanbase, and this year it was more familiar faces topping the list. The most searched Pokémon on eBay in 2023 were Charizard, Pikachu, and Mew. It is a surprise to see Mew beat out Mewtwo but given the significance of the Mythical creature in Pokémon 151, it makes a lot of sense.

It doesn’t seem likely the Pokémon TCG popularity is going to slow down anytime soon, though it remains to be seen if these incredible numbers can be topped.

For now, eBay continues to be the go-to resale market for Pokémon fans.