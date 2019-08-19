More details about Pokémon Sword and Shield coming this week

Details surrounding the new Pokémon Sword and Shield dropped during Pokémon Worlds like an egg with a hatch bonus, but The Pokémon Company still has more goodies to reveal.

A post made by the Pokémon game department on the Serebii forums today confirmed that additional facts and details for Pokémon Sword and Shield are being released over the next few days.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Update: The Pokémon Company to share more facts about various Sword and Shield Pokémon over the next few days https://t.co/oV6DIIA7Ub

Set to release on Nov. 15, Pokémon Sword and Shield are both expected to have new Pokémon and a new region, in addition to mechanics, abilities, and even competitive ranked play via online gaming.

The community, however, is still deeply distraught over the announcement of no National Pokédex in Pokémon Sword and Shield. And yet, the community has reasons to be excited, too.

There are new attacks and items (the usual basics), along with mechanics such as hidden abilities. Acquired by Pokémon caught during Max Raid Battles, hidden abilities are special and unique abilities that are significantly different than normal ones.

There’s even online competitive play coming, which will allow players to rank up and even earn an invite to next year’s Pokémon Worlds event.

Additional details that will likely get dropped within the next few days include a list of more items, mechanics, and possible abilities. Due to the timing, though, it could be a new Pokémon or even another trailer.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15 for the Nintendo Switch.