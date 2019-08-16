New Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer drops at Worlds, showcasing new items, abilities, and info

A brand new Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer just dropped at the Pokémon World Championships that introduced a ton of new information about the battling component of the games.

For starters, we learnt two new abilities that will be coming to the game in the form of Galarian Weezing’s Neutralize ability, that negates every ability on the field for every Pokémon. Corviknight’s ability, Mirror Armor, also reflects any stat change effects back to the Pokémon that cast the move.

Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds on Twitter 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 ✅ Challenge others in the Battle Stadium! 🆕 Features, 💥 Exciting Battles 💥 ✅ Catch Pokémon with Hidden Abilities through Max Raid Battles! Think you can handle more updates on #PokemonSwordShield? ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/lAFAIaib90 https://t.co/Ij1BFBxpY3

A few new items ere also revealed that can change the course of any battle through their unique effects. For example, Room Series lowers the speed stat during a trick room, and Eject Pack causes a Pokémon to switch out if its stats are lowered.

We also saw the reveal of a brand new attack, Breaking Swipe, which lowers the attack of all opponents that it hits. The Pokémon Company also revealed that a Dynamax Pokémon shrugs off moves that cause flinch.

It was a lot of information to take in and trainers will need to learn what all the new stuff does, as The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Sword and Shield will be the competitive game for the 2020 season next year.