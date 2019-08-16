What are Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

A recurring feature for Pokémon Sword and Shield was just revealed in the latest trailer for the game showcased at the Pokémon World Championships.

Known as Hidden Abilities, these are special abilities that a Pokémon can learn and differ from their usual Abilities quite a bit. One of these examples included Corviknights Hidden Ability Mirror Armor, which reflects any stat change attacks back to the Pokemon that case them.

But exactly what are Hidden Abilities? And how do your Pokemon learn them?

Well, Hidden Abilities are only given to Pokémon that are caught in Max Raid Battles. They cannot be found through usual wild encounters or through breeding and can only be got through this brand new feature.

There is also a chance you will encounter a Pokémon that has a Gigantamax form in Max Raid Battles, though it is extremely rare. It is, therefore, nearly impossible that you will be able to find a Pokemon that not only has a Gigantamax form, but also a Hidden Ability, through these successful captures.

By the sounds of it then, Hidden Abilities are going to be incredibly hard to come across but getting a Pokémon that has one could be the difference between a competitive win or loss in the future.