More details about Eevee Heroes Pokémon OCG set revealed, includes Eeveeloution VMAX cards

New details about the upcoming Eevee Heroes set dropping next month in the Pokémon OCG have been shared, including more information on what cards will be featured inside.

We already knew the set would be released on May 29 with 69 cards, including all eight Eeveeloutions as Pokémon V.

The previously revealed VMAX Special Set – Eevee Heroes is still going to feature one of the four Eeveeloution VMAX cards as a promo, eight booster packs, and several Energy cards. We now know that those four promos will be full art variants of Vaporeon VMAX, Jolteon VMAX, Flareon VMAX, or Espeon VMAX.

Some of those VMAX Pokémon will be a Battle Styles card, with Flareon VMAX being Single Strike and Vaporeon VMAX. Espeon VMAX will have an ability instead, but more details will be shared when those cards are officially revealed.

For the normal version of the set, each booster pack will come with five standard Pokémon cards and an additional “puzzle” card. These cards will be used to form special artwork and were included to entice casual players and collectors, according to Pokémon TCG database PokeBeach.

All eight Eeveelutions will be released as Pokémon V, meaning you can pull Vaporeon V, Jolteon V, Flareon V, Espeon V, Umbreon V, Glaceon V, Leafeon V, and Sylveon V as both regular and full-art cards. But only Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, and Espeon will be getting VMAX cards.

The booster packs will also feature all eight Eeveelutions in the artwork, along with Eevee placed somewhere in the background. Finally, the set will feature a gold Inteleon card too, with the Water-type being Shiny in its artwork too.

We won’t know how the cards from Eevee Heroes will make their way into the TCG until later this year.