Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes set to release in Japan on May 29

New details were found, including that the set will feature every Eeveeloution.

Early details about an upcoming Pokémon TCG set have been found online months after trademarks for the Eevee Heroes branding were originally discovered.

Eevee Heroes will feature 69 cards and will be released on May 29 in Japan, according to information found by Pokémon TCG database PokeBeach.

Image via PokeBeach

Within the set, all eight Eeveeloutions will be included as Pokémon V, meaning you can pull Vaporeon V, Jolteon V, Flareon V, Espeon V, Umbreon V, Glaceon V, Leafeon V, and Sylveon V as both regular and full-art cards. Four of those Eeveeloutions will appear as VMAX cards too, though it’s unclear which four will be used.

Image via PokeBeach

Along with the focus on Eevee and its evolutions, several other Pokémon V, VMAX, and Special Art cards will be included in the set. Several of those Special Art cards will feature art drawn by fans of the TCG.

Just like with most set releases, there will also be other items released alongside Eevee Heroes.

As of now, there will be four variations of a bundle product titled “MAX Special Set – Eevee Heroes” released on May 28. Each bundle will feature one of the four unrevealed Eeveeloution VMAX cards as a promo, eight booster packs, and several Energy cards.

Outside of the Eevee Heroes sphere of releases, two new “High Class Decks” will drop on May 28, themed around Gengar VMAX or Inteleon VMAX. There will also be a “Double Box” available that comes with both decks and promo versions of Tyranitar V and Empoleon V from the Battle Styles set.

Image via PokeBeach

This set will continue to feature Single and Rapid Strike cards. PokeBeach said most of these cards should be included in an August set for Western players. You can read more speculation about the upcoming Pokémon TCG sets on PokeBeach.