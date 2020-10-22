Leaker suggests an alleged Pokémon Unite closed beta may have started in China

More Pokémon leaks have been popping up recently.

Images of a possible leak of Nintendo’s MOBA game, Pokémon Unite, have surfaced today.

An alleged closed beta might have started in China today, according to Centro Pokémon Leaks, an account that’s known in the Pokémon community for previous accurate leaks for Sword and Shield.

The images show selectable Pokémon such as Eldegoss, Snorlax, Pikachu, Charizard, and Talonflame, as well as potentially the home page that features main information, tabs, and the trainer’s avatar. The alleged loading screen even has today’s date, Oct. 22, 2020.

More Pokémon UNITE leaks.



Looks like the closed beta started today in China. pic.twitter.com/CKykVw4pQn — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 22, 2020

Pokémon Unite players can obtain new Pokémon to use via in-game microtransactions, according to the leak. This allegedly requires the game’s currency and a special star-like item to purchase Pokémon like Lucario, Mr. Mime, Gardevoir, and Gengar.

Centro Pokémon Leaks also recently leaked a new legendary horse Pokémon from Sword and Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra, which is scheduled to launch later today.

Pokémon Unite was announced in June during a Pokémon Presents broadcast and is being developed with Tencent’s TiMi Studios. A day later, the 11-minute reveal video became the most disliked video in Nintendo history.

Nintendo hasn’t announced a release date yet or any information about the game. But with a possible closed beta already being released in China, more details about Pokémon Unite could be coming soon.