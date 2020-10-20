New Crown Tundra Horse Legendary Pokémon Reportedly Leak Online

With only a few days to go until the launch of the second and final Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, new leaks are beginning to surface online about the region.

One of these includes the leaks of two new Legendary Horse Pokémon which, according to leakers CentroLeaks, who were the masterminds behind the original Sword and Shield leaks last year, will play a pivotal role in the story.

Spoilers ahead and, as always, all rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Image via CentroLeaks

The typing of these two new Pokémon appear to point at one being Ice-type and the other Ghost, while they can combine with Calyrex into two alternative forms.

You will be able to choose one of the two in the main story, similar to how you could choose the tower for Urshifu in The Isle of Armor, so it remains to be seen if these are in fact the same Pokémon.

On top of the reported leaks, Ultra Beasts will also be in the game and catchable post-game and the main story will be around four hours long.

The Crown Tundra releases Oct. 22 on Nintendo Switch.