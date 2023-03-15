Latest Pokémon News: Shiny Shadow Pokémon pour into Go while players clash over best Psuedo-Legendary

Niantic is kicking off two Pokémon Go events next week, one which allows players to finish a bothersome research task involving Ditto, and another introducing more Shiny Shadow Pokémon.

In other news, a portion of the Pokémon community came together to decide which pseudo-legendary is the best one of all time, and their answer was a favorite from Generation I.

Another sect of the community, however, discussed something far less positive—how expensive it is to buy HeartGold and SoulSilver even though the beloved remakes are 13 years old.

More Shiny Shadow Pokémon coming to Go

Pokémon Go players are in for a treat next week. First, there’s the Let’s Go event, which, among other things, will allow players to have a better chance at catching Ditto and, hopefully, finally finish a year-old Special Research Task requiring players to find and catch three. It will run from March 21 until March 29.

Between March 25 and March 29, a second event, Team Go Rocket Takeover, will also take place. It includes a number of Shadow Pokémon, some of which can be Shiny Shadow Pokémon.

Giovanni’s plot this time revolves around using Shadow Regice. Meanwhile, the Pokémon that have been turned into Shadow Pokémon and need to be saved include Shadow Alolan Grimer, Shadow Phanpy, Shadow Treecko, Shadow Torchic, and Shadow Drifloon.

Like previous iterations, those rescued have a chance to be Shiny Shadow Pokémon. The list is growing, and players will want to add some or all to their collections.

Image via Niantic

The best Pseudo-Legendary ever is…

Pokémon have been treated to many Legendary Pokémon throughout the years—from Mewtwo and Mew in Generation I to Rayquaza in Generation III and even Koraidon and Miraidon in Generation IX.

But while they’re all powerful and, for the most part, well-loved by the community, Pseudo-Legendary Pokémon that have typically had one release per generation are a close second. The full list includes Dragonite, Tyranitar, Salamence, Metagross, Garchomp, Hydreigon, Goodra, Kommo-o, Dragapult, and Baxcalibur.

Fans came together to determine which Pseudo-Legendary Pokémon is their favorite, and in the end, they settled on Dragonite despite it being simpler than its predecessors. In their view, it’s the perfect one because it doesn’t need a gimmick like the others to make it awesome.

Excuse me, HeartGold and SoulSilver cost how much?

It’s been 13 years since HeartGold and SoulSilver released in 2010, and fans couldn’t help but speak fondly of all the cherished memories they had playing them. The remakes of Gold and Silver are widely considered to be the best in the series, according to the community.

The trip down memory lane took a turn for the worse, however, when players realized how expensive it has become to buy original versions. Prices vary from $100 to $200 depending on the condition—far steeper than they used to be due to being collectors’ items.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fans also couldn’t help but lament over how other remakes that have been released since then, like the divisive Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl titles, left a lot to be desired compared to HeartGold and SoulSilver way back in the early 2010s. In their view, it’s possible no other remakes else will ever come close to comparing.