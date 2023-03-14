Shiny Shadow Pokémon are in Pokémon Go now thanks to a new event

Niantic has outdone itself with its upcoming An Everyday Hero event in Pokémon Go—in comparison to recent offerings—by pairing some rare spawns with a unique spin on Team Go Rocket’s Shadow Pokémon efforts.

While the event itself, which runs from March 21 to 29, is fairly small, it does pair the An Everyday Hero main content with a Team Go Rocket Takeover. This includes more Shadow Pokémon to save and the first chance to encounter those altered Pokémon in their Shiny variants.

Now, this does not mean specific Pokémon appearing as Shadow Pokémon will also appear as Shinies for the first time. But if the Pokémon can be saved from Team Go Rocket, it does seem like they can also be Shiny during that initial encounter. This includes the addition of Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip to the Shadow Pokémon pool.

As for the main event, Meltan is the star of the show thanks to Professor Willow’s expanded research.

Related: All Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Shiny Meltan will once again be available to encounter if you are lucky, and to increase those odds, the Mystery Box used to spawn the Mythical Steel-type can be used more frequently throughout the event. You have a higher chance of finding XXS and XXL Meltan, too.

As an added bonus, Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour are all appearing around the world instead of their usual region-locked locations via new Field Research and in the wild. All three can be found as Shinies.

Ditto is also getting a slight swap, appearing more frequently in the wild and as different Pokémon. This includes Diglett, Grimer, Snubbull, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole, and Litleo—all of which will also be spawning more frequently in the wild during this event.

Jumping back to Team Go Rocket, all of the Rocket Leaders will have new Shadow Pokémon. Giovanni will also swap aces, bringing in Regice as a Shadow Pokémon for the first time, which will be available until Season 10: Rising Heroes ends on June 1.

Image via Niantic

As always, some new research, bonuses, and even a new Collection Challenge will also be live during An Everyday Hero, so take advantage of those where you can throughout the event.