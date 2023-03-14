Pokémon fans have decided what the perfect pseudo-legendary is

One of the main appeals of each Pokémon generation is the unique list of Legendaries. Take Gen III’s Rayquaza, for example. The green serpentine dragon is iconic and beloved by many. But Legendaries aren’t the only powerful Pokémon that get love from the community.

There is also an exclusive group of pseudo-legendary Pokémon that usually gains one member with each new generation. What sets these Pokémon apart from the rest is their impressive base stat totals and Dragon-typing (with two exceptions). The current list of pseduos includes Dragonite, Tyranitar, Salamence, Metagross, Garchomp, Hydreigon, Goodra, Kommo-o, Dragapult, and Baxcalibur.

On top of having fantastic stats, these 10 Pokémon tend to get special treatment in other ways, too. For example, Tyranitar, Salamence, Metagross, and Garchomp were all given Mega Evolutions in Gen VI. Tyranitar and Salamence also got Paradox forms along with Hydreigon in Gen IX. Goodra got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kommo-o got the signature Z-Move Clangorous Soulblaze.

But who does that leave behind?

Reddit user Majin_Vegeta_ points out that Dragonite, the beloved orange dragon from Gen I, still has yet to receive any sort of special “gimmick.” Gen VIII’s Dragapult and Gen IX’s Baxcalibur are in the same boat, but they are much newer to the franchise than Dragonite.

Many fans in the comments gave the same explanation for why Dragonite was excluded from gimmicks like Mega Evolution—the Gen I pseudo-legendary is already perfect the way it is. It doesn’t need a special gimmick to make it better or any more lovable. In fact, it’s currently one of the best Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet VGC thanks to Extreme Speed and the introduction of Tera Types.

That being said, other fans said it still would’ve been cool if Dragonite had been given a Mega Evolution, Gigantamax form, or Paradox form.