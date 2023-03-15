HeartGold and SoulSilver birthday has Pokémon players lamenting extreme prices, bad remakes again

It’s been a while since two of the most popular Pokémon title remakes, HeartGold and SoulSilver, released—13 years, to be exact—and fans have been reflecting on the good times. They spoke fondly of them, with some going as far as saying they’re the best remakes in the series, and the most fun they had on any Pokémon title.

But with the good comes the bad, and the bad, in this case, are two key talking points—the fact the cost of those remakes has gone through the roof, and other title remakes since then have left a lot to be desired.

One fan, for example, said: “And now you can’t get a copy for under 100€. It’s absolutely nuts. I just want to replay some old Pokémon. I never got it. Now I want to play and the prices are just through the roof. It’s actual insanity.” The sentiment was shared by others, too. A quick look on eBay confirms it: usual prices vary from $100 to $200 depending on the condition, probably because they’re now collectors’ items.

Screengrab via eBay

Fans also praised them for being the most ambitious remakes ever made, in spite of the few flaws, making them much better than Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which didn’t fare well among critics and players alike, although they still managed to sell well.

In the end, it was a bittersweet discussion, but ultimately, the good outweighed the bad, and those who owned them suddenly had the itch to blow the dust out of the cartridges and jump back in.