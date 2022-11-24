Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet smash records as Nintendo finally gets to work on performance fixes

Things are on the up and up.

It’s been yet another eventful day in Pokémon news—and in the eyes of this optimistic Pokémon columnist, an enormously positive one, which is something we all could use right now!

Nintendo proudly confirmed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, despite all its performance issues (although they didn’t mention that in the press release), is the fastest-selling game in their entire history as a gaming company.

And while that’s massive news, they’re also working on fixing those performance issues—which, at this point in time, is the one thing Pokémon fans truly want to hear.

In other news, fans are confused about the age limit for Scarlet and Violet’s Academy Classes because of how many old people are in them, while others discovered HM moves are in the games after all… just in a different way.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet becomes fastest-selling Nintendo game ever

Nintendo confirmed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide (including 4.05 million units sold in Japan) in the past three days, making it their fastest-selling title ever. It’s unclear how much the performance issues have impacted those numbers, but Nintendo don’t seem to be too concerned!

If momentum continues, it might even topple Pokémon Red and Blue, which sold 31.3 million units, as the best-selling title in the franchise. Not bad for a buggy launch.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Nintendo is reportedly working on fixing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues

The fact Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are selling like hotcakes is good news for Nintendo, but it doesn’t make things better for the millions of players who are disappointed with its performance issues.

The only thing that will fix that is a patch. And apparently, it’s coming.

After reaching out to customer support, one player claimed they received an email from Nintendo confirming a fix was on the way, and the team was working “as quickly as possible” to make it happen, but it “may take several weeks.”

Image via The Pokémon Company

How old do you have to be to enter Academy Classes in Scarlet and Violet, anyway?

Alright, enough with the serious stuff. Let’s talk about something else—like all the old people in the Academy Classes, which most people assumed were limited to high school students.

Pokémon fans can’t help but wonder what on earth they’re doing in those classes, or better yet, what the actual age limit for them is.

The hilarity of running into them is even spawning viral TikToks and Twitter videos.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ah, that’s what Herba Mystica means…

It’s been a while since HMs (Hidden Machines) have been a thing in Pokémon titles. These moves, which also doubled up as tools allowing trainers to reach new areas on the map, were replaced with rideable Pokémon, like Koraidon and Miraidon in Scarlet and Violet.

Players who have advanced through the Path of Legends storyline already know that after defeating a Titan, Koraidon or Miraidon will eat the Herba Mystica its guarding, learning more movement abilities—similar to how HMs used to work.

What many of them didn’t realize until now, though, is that Herba Mystica (abbreviated HM) is a reference to HMs!

Image via Touyarokii on Twitter

All in all, it’s been a pretty good day on the news front for Pokémon fans.

The new titles are thriving despite issues, a patch that could fix the performance is reportedly on the way, and players are still learning new things about them the more they play!