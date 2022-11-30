Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet players want voices as Pokémon Go Tour sets sights on Las Vegas

We’re halfway through the working week, Pokémon fans. But while our brains might be slowing down as we head toward the weekend, the Pokémon news today was anything but slow!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was still the centerpiece of it all, but rather than players demanding a fix to its performance issues, they demanded the addition of voice acting instead.

In other news, an exciting new Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in-person event is set to take place in Las Vegas in February 2023, and early bird tickets are already on sale. It’s the perfect place to meet other trainers.

The one trainer you won’t meet there, though, is the Twitch streamer who went on a magical mystery tour in another dimension after falling through the cave floor in Scarlet and Violet.

Totally trippy!

Alexa, play White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane on YouTube.

Image via high5toons on YouTube

Let them speak!

A YouTube video titled ‘Pokémon NEEDS Voice Acting’ by Dr.Bonehead has been doing the rounds on social media, and it’s gaining traction among Pokémon fans who agree with it.

The main argument is that having the characters audibly talk to each other would make the cut scenes and interactions between them more emotional and meaningful, and the story deserves it.

Image via The Pokémon Company

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas

Meanwhile, if you’re a Pokémon Go player who likes to party, you might want to start assembling your wolf pack. The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is hitting Las Vegas in February 2023. The event will take place at Sunset Park in Las Vegas between 10am to 6pm PT on Feb. 18 and 19. One-day pass tickets cost $30, but if you buy them before Dec. 31, you can save $5.

Secret codes will be scattered around the park throughout the curse of the event. Those who find and scam them will have a chance to encounter a Legendary Pokémon, or the all-new Primal Reversion forms.

Like other in-person events, you’ll also encounter Shiny Pokémon more often, earn bonus rewards including nine additional raid passes, and a whole lot more. Plus, you can play socially.

Party on!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Allegory of the Cave in Pokémon?

Plato’s Allegory of the Cave—the idea that our understanding of reality is bound by the limitations of our senses, perspectives, and knowledge, but we can lift the veil and experience it differently, was encapsulated in the most hilarious way in Scarlet and Violet.

And believe it or not, a cave was involved too.

Twitch streamer firedancer was battling Pokémon in a cave, when suddenly, she fell through the floor—and then the entire map—winding up in a mystical ocean spanning the entire bottom layer of the Paldea region.

“You’re not supposed to reach the water here!” she said in disbelief as she panned the camera around, looking up at the half-invisible remnants of the familiar landscape she left behind.

“Yeah, this is a finished game by the way!” she added.

She obviously wasn’t thrilled about it, but it certainly gave this Pokémon columnist a good chuckle!

There was something for everyone on the Pokémon news front today.

As the weekend draws closer, that trend will likely continue—especially with the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event kicking off on Thursday, Dec. 1.