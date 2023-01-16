Latest Pokémon News: Greninja Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Raid confirmed as Go players realize ‘hundos’ rarity

Remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle event that was initially teased as a mystery? We didn’t know what Pokémon it was, only that it would have a Poison Tera Type. Today, Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed it was Greninja, and fans are excited.

And while they were at it, they also revealed another event happening this weekend. Drifblim and Mismagius will appear in four and five-star raids, depending on which version you own.

In other news, Pokémon Go trainers realized just how rare ‘hundos’—Pokémon that have perfect IVs—are, and it turns out, they’re a lot harder to come by than everyone first thought.

And finally, and perhaps most alarmingly, the community was shocked to learn Paldeans apparently like to spice their dishes with Capsakid teeth, though thankfully, it’s not as bad as it sounds.

Greninja was the mystery Tera Raid Battle Event Pokémon all along

On Jan. 12, Nintendo and Game Freak did something different when announcing Scarlet and Violet’s next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, which kicks off on Jan. 27 to 30 and Feb. 10 to 13. Rather than revealing what Pokémon it was, they kept it a mystery for a few days—presumably to generate hype—and sure enough, it worked. The hype was real.

But now things have started to settle, they followed it up by confirming the mystery Pokémon is Greninja. It will have a Poison Tera Type, making it a difficult foe to fell, but one worth catching.

Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja.



Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th



Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th

Drifblim and Mismagius Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event confirmed

Scarlet and Violet players have been spoiled with one Tera Raid Battle event after another, and that’s continuing this weekend with the Drifblim (Scarlet) and Mismagius (Violet) event.

It runs from Jan. 20 to 22 and is the perfect chance for players to catch either of the Ghost-type Pokémon from Generation IV depending on which version of the game they own. They will be four and five-star raids.

Focuses on the Pokémon Drifblim in Pokémon Scarlet & Mismagius in Pokémon Violet. Runs from January 20th though 22nd



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ittKQwqRaU — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 16, 2023

Pokémon Go community knew ‘hundos’ were rare, but not that rare

In Pokémon Go, the term ‘hundo’ refers to a Pokémon with an Individual Value (IV) of 100, meaning it has 45 out of 45 possible stats and can reach its maximum potential. They’re stronger, faster, more durable, and hit harder than standard Pokémon, and they’re incredibly rare.

How rare, exactly? Trainers found the answer to that question by sharing what their rates are. One reported four in 6,600, while others reported four in 7,557, 11 in 6643, 33 in 46,371, and more. In the end, they concluded the odds of finding one was about a one in 1500 chance, give or take. If you’ve played for long enough, you’ll eventually find some, but they’re few and far between.

Paldeans eat Capsakid teeth, apparently

Scarlet and Violet players love Capsakid. The cute and menacing Grass-type Pokémon looks adorable, and when it evolves into Scovillain, it adds Fire-type moves to its repertoire, which is a handy combination to have.

According to the Pokédex, it’s rather popular among Paldean citizens, too—but for a different reason—they like eating its teeth, or rather, garnishing dishes with them to add a bit of spice.

It sounds a lot worse than it is, though. They don’t actually rip poor Capsakid’s teeth out one by one like savages. It sheds them naturally. Still, the thought of people eating its teeth is pretty gnarly, even in the wider Pokémon world.