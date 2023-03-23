Latest Pokémon News: Drifloon terrify Scarlet and Violet players, Ditto size variants uncovered

Drifloon is pretty cute despite being a ghost, but now that more people are hearing the chilling rumors about it, a group of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are really freaking players out.

In other news, the size variant feature introduced to Pokémon Go late last year allowing trainers to catch XXS and XXL Pokémon now includes Ditto, but not everyone is excited about it.

And, on a final note, Niantic has recently introduced what might just be the worst Field Research Task and Reward in Pokémon Go’s history. It’s so bad that players can’t get their heads around why it was even added.

Drifloon is terrifying Scarlet and Violet players

As a Ghost and Flying-type Pokémon, Drifloon is supposed to be a little scary despite its adorable balloon-like appearance. In an episode of the anime, it was said there are rumors Drifloon can ‘steal’ children who mistake it for a balloon and ‘guide them to the afterlife.’

That’s a little too spooky for this Pokémon columnist’s liking, and to make matters worse, Scarlet and Violet players have spotted a group of them in the Uva Academy Schoolyard that supports this theory.

At night, you can see three Drifloon floating on top of a shed in the schoolyard, which is the perfect place for them to draw the attention of unsuspecting children and kidnap their souls. Those who already knew about it are terrified, and those who didn’t but do now are even more rattled.

Ditto size variants now available in Go

Due to a unique encounter mechanic that makes it appear as whatever Pokémon it’s disguised as in the wild, Ditto was the only Pokémon that didn’t have XXS or XXL size variants. This came as a surprise since the initial batch of Pokémon that had them in Dec. 2022 was expanded to include all Pokémon a month later—except for the little purple blob.

That has now changed, as evidenced by one player’s report showing them catching an XXL Litleo that was really a Ditto. It maintained its size after being caught. Others reported the same.

Some players are thrilled about it, while others feel like the size variation feature is a bit pointless, as the discussion about the new feature continues.

At least Ditto isn’t missing out anymore.

This might be the worst Field Research reward ever

Field Research tasks are one of the best ways to earn rewards in Pokémon Go—or at least, they’re supposed to be. Players can receive everything from berries to stardust, and more.

This latest Field Research task, however, is a different story. For the effort of catching ten Pokémon, you’ll receive ten Pokéballs—all of which are negated by the fact you had to use ten to catch them.

As you’d expect, the community was quick to poke fun at how bizarre it is. “It’s amazing to me that somebody at Niantic went out of their way to add this in, for the limited duration of the event. Like, out of all the things they could’ve chosen to add, they went with this. Brilliant,” said one player. “Quick before they patch it to 9 Poke Balls!” joked another.