‘It doesn’t happen overnight’: Niantic promises quality improvements after buggy Pokémon Go raid

Pokémon Go developer Niantic is promising to do better as it looks to earn back fans’ trust after technical faults have wreaked havoc for users over the past month.

Niantic has acknowledged that the company had been struggling to meet the expectations of the Pokémon Go community and agrees the game needs to improve, according to responses given in a Eurogamer article on June 9.

After a huge technical issue ruined the recent Azelf, Mespirt, and Uxie raids in Pokémon Go, Niantic addressed the situation, reimbursed affected players, and now they’re promising to up the quality of the game amidst all concerns and issues of late.

Alex Moffit, Pokémon Go’s director of product management, stated, “There are some really, really smart people hard at work on like making things better, because we know we want to do better, we can do better, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Moffit seems to be echoing what Michael Steranka, Pokémon Go’s director, had told Dot Esports in response to the HearUsNiantic movement last month: “We’re hopeful that players will see a lot of the hard work that the team has been putting into this game for the past year because I think what we have coming out in 2023 is gonna really blow people away.”

The Legendary Lake guardian raids were plagued with a bug that unintentionally reduced the Shiny spawn odds for the trio. Since many players had used Remote Raid Passes for the event in hopes of encountering a Shiny, the lost passes were returned to affected players with one extra gifted as a bonus. In addition, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be returning to five-star raids on June 11 to give players another chance to get their Shinies.

Trainers, we have resolved a technical issue affecting the shiny appearance rate for Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf in Remote Raids. We apologize for this and will share details about a special Raid event on the Pokémon GO blog soon. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 7, 2023

Niantic’s response to the situation was met with mixed feelings from fans.

The response also brought back concerns about the game’s overall quality. Fans have already been frustrated with how far the game has fallen since the Remote Raid controversy, and these constant technical issues aren’t earning back players’ trust, either.

Many fans, hopeful or not, will be waiting to see if Niantic can truly blow them away with some big changes.

