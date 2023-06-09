Pokémon Go players are divided over Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie make up raid event

Pokémon Go players praised Niantic for refunding Remote Raid Passes for the latest Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raids on June 8—but the response is more divided over the make-up raid event.

To compensate for Shiny rates significantly reduced for the Lake Trio when they appeared in time-limited raids, the devs are making all three species return in five-star raids next weekend, June 10 and 11 from 12am to 11:59pm local time.

In addition, the limit for daily Remote Raid Pass uses will be increased from five to 15.

“It’s nice that they are returning the passes, but what’s ‘special’ about this event? This also means fewer Shadow Articuno raids,” complained one player in a June 8 Reddit thread.

Shadow Articuno raids launched on June 5 and are going to be available every weekend, but one more Lake Trio raid means they’ll replace the previous raid, meaning players will lose opportunities to catch more Shadow Articuno for their regional Lake Trio Pokémon.

The limit of Remote Raid Pass uses was increased, so players shouldn’t have to choose between the two of them. But those who don’t have a lot of them will lose opportunities to get the Lake Trio since the make-up Raid event overlaps with another one and they won’t have time to save up for more Passes.

Despite some negativity, other players praised Niantic’s decision. “I am honestly happy about this. Just for a change, I’ll stop bashing Niantic,” one player said. “I just feel like giving credit to where credit is due.”

The refund of Remote Raid Pass uses received a generally positive response as well. The developer’s reaction was also fast to arrive.

The devs promised compensation within a day following the controversy on lowered Lake Trio’s Shiny rates, and players have already received the items in their inventory. Now, they’ll have more chances of catching the Shiny version of the Lake Trio Pokémon from their respective region on June 10 and 11.

