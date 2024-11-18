All Into the Wild Collection Challenge and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Into the Wild event has begun, kickstarting a week of festivities leading to the game’s first-ever Wild Tour Global event over the weekend. Like with usual events, there are a ton of challenges to complete to get unique rewards.
On top of these unique rewards, though, there are also a bunch of Electric and Poison-type Pokémon spawning in the wild. 10km Eggs also introduce the Galar Pokémon Toxel alongside its Shiny form. Getting a Shiny Toxel from Egss will likely prove difficult, as it’s one of the rarest Pokémon to find in 10km Eggs at the time of writing.
With so much on offer, it’s a bit daunting to keep track of everything, so we have combined all the different Timed Research and Collection Challenges into one helpful article to help you see what you need to do to complete each one and if some of them are worth investing your hard-earned cash into.
Table of contents
- How to complete Into the Wild Timed Research and Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
There are four challenges, all with unique tasks and rewards, in Pokémon Go from Nov. 18 to 22 to tie in with Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global. The two Collection Challenges are free to all players, while two Premium Timed Research tasks are available for an additional fee.
Into the Wild Collection Challenge: Electric Collection Challenge tasks and rewards
|Task
|Rewards
|Catch a Magnemite
|3000 Stardust, Flaaffy Encounter, 3 Pinap Berry
|Catch a Mareep
|Catch a Emolga
|Catch a Togedemaru
|Catch a Dedenne
|Catch a Grubbin
Into the Wild Collection Challenge: Poison Collection Challenge tasks and rewards
|Task
|Rewards
|Catch a Bellsprout
|3000 Stardust, Haunter Encounter, 3 Pinap Berry
|Catch a Gastly
|Catch a Gulpin
|Catch a Roselia
|Catch a Foongus
|Catch a Stunky
Into the Wild: Raid Timed Research tasks and rewards
|Task
|Task Rewards
|Completion Rewards
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|1000x Stardust
|Toxel Candy XL, 3 Toxel Candy, 1000 Stardust
|Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms
|20x Poke Ball
|Battle in a raid
|1000 XP
Into the Wild: Hatch Timed Research tasks and rewards
|Task
|Task Rewards
|Completion Rewards
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|1000x Stardust
|Toxel Candy XL, 3 Toxel Candy, 1000 Stardust
|Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms
|20x Poke Ball
|Explore 1km
|1000 XP
Published: Nov 18, 2024 06:51 am