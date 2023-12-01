Is it worth buying the Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket?

Whenever new content is introduced into Pokémon Go, there is always a chance Niantic will try to monetize it through the inclusion of an event ticket. We haven’t seen them pop up frequently in seasonal content yet, but the Eggs-pedition Access: December is changing that—and might be worth a buy.

Ticketed content is usually reserved for extra research or in-person events, but Pokémon Go’s Timeless Travels season will include a set of three Eggs-pedition Access tickets that focus on giving players who purchase them bonuses for an entire month. This might sound a bit Farfetch’d at first, but looking at the cost against what is actually being offered seems like a Gholdengo way to strike a happy medium with most players—barring one big change.

Is the Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket worth buying?

A bit of a boost for the new season. Image via Niantic

From Dec. 1 to 29, players can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access: December from Pokémon Go’s in-game shop for $5. This will give you access to an exclusive set of Timed Research and six different bonuses that will last for the entire month of December.

For the Timed Research, players will have until Dec. 31 to complete four pages that revolve around some seasonal Pokémon encounters like Gible and Hisuian Growlithe. It will feature plenty of bonus XP and Stardust for your troubles and doesn’t look like it is too difficult to complete.

The ticket bonuses are a bit more interesting for most players, as players will get a single-use Incubator for spinning their first PokéStop of the day and triple XP for their first catch and spin of the day. Since December has a big pull as the season of giving, Niantic has also included three Gift-related bonuses. Ticket-holders can open 50 Gifts per day, send up to 150 Gifts per day, and hold 40 Gifts in their bag—though the last bonus there is a bit controversial within the community.

Overall, this seems like a decent deal for anyone who plays Pokémon Go on a daily basis. Breaking down the math, just the extra daily Incubator will be worth it for frequent players because buying 10 multi-use Incubators from the in-game shop costs roughly $15 in PokéCoins, which will net you the same 30 Egg hatches. And you get other bonuses to go along with the ticket, so that is an easy win.