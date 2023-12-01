All Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: Timed Research tasks, rewards, and ticket bonuses

Niantic is introducing new premium content for players willing to drop a few dollars for an entire month of bonuses. The first iteration of this, Eggs-pedition Access: December, includes daily extras, a boost for the gift giving season, and Timed Research you have a limited time to complete.

From Dec. 1 to 31, players who purchase the Eggs-pedition Access: December for $5 can access “Timed Research opportunities and bountiful bonuses” themed around the Timeless Travels season of content—with a specific extra for hatching more Eggs. This is the first of three tickets in this promotion, with the others set to drop in January and February, according to Niantic. But you only have one month to enjoy your bonuses and complete the Eggs-pedition Access: December Timed Research before it is gone for good.

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: December – All Research tasks and rewards and full content guide

The Eggs-pedition Access: December Timed Research is available to claim until Dec. 29 when the paid ticket for the month is removed from the store. The research and all of its rewards will expire on Dec. 31 at 8pm local time.

Full Eggs-pedition Access: December tasks and rewards page one

Catch 30 Pokémon 2,500 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon 2,500 XP

Transfer 20 Pokémon 2,500 XP



Total Reward: 2,500 XP

Full Eggs-pedition Access: December tasks and rewards page two

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokémon 2,500 Stardust

Send five Gifts to Friends 2,500 Stardust

Hatch three Eggs 2,500 Stardust



Total Reward: 2,500 Stardust

Full Eggs-pedition Access: December tasks and rewards page three

TBD TBD



Total Reward: TBD

Full Eggs-pedition Access: December tasks and rewards page four

TBD TBD



Total Reward: TBD

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access: December – All event bonuses and requirements

A total of six different bonuses will be applied to any player who purchases the Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket, with every bonus set to last until Dec. 31 at 8pm local time. Three of these are daily boosts that reset while the others enhance your ability to send, open, and hold Gifts.

One single-use Incubator will be given to the player after your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Triple XP for your first catch and spin of the day.

You can open up to 50 Gifts per day.

You can Send up to 150 Gifts per day.

You can hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag at a time.

This new ticketed content will tie into the Timeless Travels season throughout the next three months, which has a focus on the Hisui region and will lead up to Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh in February.

This article will be updated with more information and Timed Research details as the month goes on.