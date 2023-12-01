Pokémon Go is pushing new ticketed content in December with exclusive Timed Research and bonuses

The next season of Pokémon Go begins soon, and Niantic is trying new things to spice it up and try to get more players to pay for premium material. Eggs-pedition Access is the first of a new set of special ticketed content that will unlock exclusives and “bountiful bonuses.”

Starting on Dec. 1, players can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket from the in-game shop for $5. As the name implies, this ticket will unlock extra content and gameplay bonuses themed around Eggs. Specifically, you will get access to Timed Research with a focus on Gible and a mix of bonuses that will either be usable daily or remain active the entire season.

This season has plenty of new content even without this new ticket. Image via Niantic

For $5, players will get a single-use Incubator for spinning their first PokéStop of the day and get triple XP for that spin, along with their first catch of the day. Additionally, players with the ticket can open up to 50 Gifts per day, send up to 150 Gifts per day, and hold 40 Gifts at a time in their bag—something that was a seasonal bonus from September through November but has now been moved behind a paid ticket.

The Eggs-pedition Access: December Timed Research will reward players with XP, Stardust, a handful of useful items, and an encounter with a Gible. Other encounters with Pokémon found in the Hisui region like Togetic and Hisuian Growlithe will also be included as rewards, tying the research into the Timeless Travels overall seasonal theme.

Niantic has confirmed that this content will be available throughout December, with the Eggs-pedition Access ticket remaining in the store until Dec. 29 at 8pm local time. You will need to complete the Timed Research before Dec. 31 at 8pm local time too, as the content will expire heading into January when it appears a new ticket will be added to take its place, according to Serebii, which notes that this is the first of three special tickets for the season.

Community update hub Leek Duck has also noted that if players want to get their daily Incubator for the first day after purchasing the ticket, they will need to do so at 10am local time on Dec. 1. This seems to be some kind of timing problem with the ticket and it might be fixed, but just be aware of this potential bug if you don’t see your Incubator pop before that time.