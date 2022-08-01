How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise.

With the next mainline games, known as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet already coming this November, various new details could be revealed in the presentation as well as new trailers or gameplay showcases. So far, there are only eight Pokémon revealed for Generation Nine. This includes the three starters, namely Spirigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi.

There could also be more in-depth reveal about the series’ cover art Legendary Pokémon, namely Koraidon for Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon for Pokémon Violet. All we know so far about them are their looks, with the former resembling a dragon/lizard-like creature covered in shades of red and scarlet, while the latter is more of a serpent with a floating violet body and some details of lightning bolts.

But aside from Scarlet and Violet, other recently released games from the Pokémon franchise may also be highlighted in the showcase, with possible updates and new content coming, including the 2021 MOBA game Pokémon Unite. The first look at the upcoming mobile game Pokémon Sleep is also possible to be shown.

How to watch this week’s Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Presents showcase will be streamed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8am CT. So, make sure to subscribe to the company’s channel to get notified when the stream starts.