How to use the Indigo Style Card in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Use it to get new accessories and haircuts in Mesagoza.

The Indigo Style Card you receive at the start of The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be used at accessory stores and hairdressers in Mesagoza. Pokémon

Upon entering any of these places, the vendors will immediately recognize your card and offer you new style options for whatever you’re buying. You don’t need to perform any special action to use your Indigo Style Card. Just walk into any accessory store or hairdresser where you wish to make a purchase or change your hairstyle.

The new options provided by the Indigo Style Card will automatically appear in the list, following the regular and Teal options. There are no accessory stores and hairdressers in Blueberry Academy, so you have to go back to Paldea to use your card.

Where to use the Indigo Style Card in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

She will immediately recognize your card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Indigo Style Card is usable at any hairdresser, clothing, or accessories store in Paldea. Mesagoza is a particularly convenient location for this purpose as it has all these stores in the heart of the city. When you use the card, it unlocks new items and hairstyles that were not previously accessible.

You’ll know the card is recognized when you see a text box saying “The stylist noticed your Indigo Style Card.” This confirms that the new styles are now unlocked. But if you haven’t visited these stores since obtaining the Teal Style Card from The Teal Mask DLC, the initial notification you receive will reference the Teal Style Card instead. Despite this, once you browse the listings, the Indigo options will be available alongside the Teal ones.

After visiting two different stores with your Indigo Style Card, all other vendors across Paldea will automatically recognize it. Although the text prompt won’t appear again, the styling options from The Indigo Disk will be accessible in all the relevant stores.

The following shops will offer you new products:

Bagin’s – Backpacks

– Backpacks Salon Renacer – Haircuts

– Haircuts Capbourg – Hats

– Hats Spec. Shack – Glasses

– Glasses Sock Quarter – Socks

– Socks Zapaldea Footwear – Shoes

How to identify styles unlocked with Indigo Style Card

Look for the light blue tag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every item unlocked with the Indigo Style Card is identified by a light blue tag with two white crosses on it. This tag is located to the left above the logo of the accessory, as shown in our screenshot above. They are at the bottom of the item list in whatever store you go to.

