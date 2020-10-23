How to unlock Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion

You have to fight the legendary birds and Regis before you can find an Ultra Beast.

There are a lot of Pokémon to catch in the Crown Tundra even after you finish the story in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC. The extradimensional Pokémon known as Ultra Beasts are returning in The Crown Tundra for the first time since Sun and Moon.

Ultra Beasts can be unlocked upon completing the main story and finishing all of the legendary clues. You need to catch all of the legendary birds and Regis to receive one more legendary clue from Peony.

Head to the Max Lair and talk to him. After that, the Ultra Basts will spawn randomly during the Dynamax Adventures. There are a total of 11 known Ultra Beasts that may appear in the Max Lair.

Here are the currently known Ultra Beasts:

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

They’re strong Pokémon, so use your best Pokémon and hope for one of them to spawn. Bring a ton of Poké Balls as well because they’ll be hard to catch.