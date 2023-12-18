How to unlock the Secret Boss of Blueberry Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Indigo Disk has truly brought a ton of content for players to enjoy, and while most of it can be obvious, there is a secret to uncover.

That secret is a boss inside of Blueberry Academy and while you can see the mission for this challenge, it isn’t immediately clear how it can be unlocked. Fortunately, it’s nothing out of the ordinary. While it’s going to cost you quite a bit of BP, here is all you need to do so you can challenge the secret boss of Blueberry Academy.

How to unlock the Secret Boss of Blueberry Academy in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC?

You only need 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to unlocking a battle with The Indigo Disk’s secret boss is connecting with 10 Special Coaches and maximizing your friendship with them. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to unlock the secret boss mission, however, it’s going to take a lot of BP.

Please remember that to summon Special Coaches you will first need to complete the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Once you have done that you can summon a special coach to Blueberry Academy using the League Club’s PC, but it will cost you 200 BP. To maximize your friendship you need to speak to them three times, where they will offer you to battle and eventually to trade. You do not need to battle them each time to maximize friendship; turn down the battle until they offer you a trade. Once you have traded that friendship will be complete. This will cost you 600 BP in total.

Repeat the process above with 10 special coaches then head back to the PC, scroll right down to the bottom of the Academy Quest board, and select the secret boss of Blueberry Academy. Fortunately, this will only cost you 10 BP.

Now, your Rotom phone will ring and once you exit to the front of Blueberry Academy you will begin a secret boss battle against the secret boss.

Who is the secret boss of Blueberry Academy?

Cyrano is ready to battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cyrano is the secret boss of Blueberry Academy. The good news: Once you beat him you’ll be able to trade for a Shiny Blitzle. To help you prepare for this battle, here is a look at Cyrano’s team.

Zebstrika (Level 86)

Mandibuzz (86)

Emboar (87)

Gothitelle (86)

Samurott (87)

Serperior (87)

Now you know what to expect, you should be capable of easily preparing and taking down Blueberry Academy’s secret boss in The Indigo Disk.