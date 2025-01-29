How to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

The long-awaited trading feature has finally made its way to Pokémon TCG Pocket, giving the community a chance to swap their unwanted digital cards with other players and pick up new pieces to finish off their set lists.

Here’s how to trade with friends in Pocket, including how to start a trade, how to receive a trade, and what you’ll need to send your cards off into the ether.

How to trade with friends in Pocket

While it may have some limitations in place, the trading mechanic is finally live in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Image by Dot Esports

To trade in Pocket, go to the Social Hub and press the Trade option to get started.

This screen will display your Trade Stamina in the top right-hand corner. Once you hit the blue Trade button in the middle of this screen, you’ll see a list of your friends—trading is unavailable for random players—and select who you’d like to trade with.

Then, you can review your entire collection and see which cards you’d like to send off. This tab will tell you how many copies of each card you have available and whether the trade will cost any Trade Tokens.

Trade Tokens are used to trade higher-rarity cards, allowing you to use any full-art duplicates you’ve picked up while opening packs. The game won’t let you progress if you try to select a card without enough Trade Tokens on hand.

The trading mechanic is a great way to pick up Basic cards that have eluded you during pack openings. Image by Dot Esports

Once you’ve selected an eligible card, you can review your selection on the next screen and see how much the trade will cost you.

Then, you can hit OK to send it to your friend. Another confirmation screen will pop up, letting you know that resources will be refunded if your friend declines to complete the trade. From here, you can wait for your friend to confirm the trade and pick the card they want to send back to you.

When the trade is confirmed, you’ll receive a notification in the Social Hub, showing you the new addition to your collection. You’ll also be notified of any trade requests here, which you can accept or decline based on whether you like the card on offer.

The Trading Stamina limits how many trades you can do in a row, acting just like the Wonder Pick Stamina. You can refresh this resource with Trade Hourglasses, which you can pick up via certain missions. They cut down the time by an hour apiece.

If you’re missing any Basic cards from your Genetic Apex or Mythical Island lists, trading with a friend in Pocket is a solid way to fill out your collection and work your way towards completing sets. With a brand new set on the way, there’s never been a better time than now to focus on this.

