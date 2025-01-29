How to get Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Trading has finally made its debut in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it’s not quite as simple as selecting a card you want to get rid of and one you need in return—there are some hoops to jump through and a new currency to use. We’ve got everything you need to know here.

Recommended Videos

Trade Tokens are one of two types of currency needed to initiate a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket, with the other being Trade Stamina. But while stamina increases over time, you need to earn Trade Tokens manually—and a hefty amount to trade some of the rarest cards.

Read on for an overview of trading in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Where to get Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Swap shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trade Tokens are earned by disposing of rare duplicate cards, though there are some additional requirements. Only cards of ◊◊◊ and above rarity can be exchanged for Trade Tokens, and you need to have at least two of the cards remaining after any disposal.

Therefore, you need at least three of a single card to dispose of one for Trade Tokens, with the amount you receive depending on the rarity. The cost of trading is very high, so don’t expect to use this feature all the time.

To dispose of a card to receive Trade Tokens, follow these steps:

Open the “My Cards” tab on the main menu. Navigate to a card you want to exchange for Trade Tokens, making sure it is at least ◊◊◊ rarity and you have at least three of the card. Click on the card you want to exchange and select the “Obtain Items” button. On the pop-up that appears, select the Trade Token option represented by a large green circle. On the next pop-up, click the blue “Exchange” button at the bottom right, then click “Ok” when the warning prompt appears. A short animation then plays, followed by a screen informing you that the exchange for Trade Tokens has been completed.

All Trade Token exchange rates in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Disposing of duplicate rare cards is the method to obtaining Trade Tokens in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and the rarer the card, the more Trade Tokens you will receive. Below, we have a list of all the exchange rates for each card rarity.

Unsurprisingly, swapping a Gold Crown rarity card for Trade Tokens provides the most in return, resulting in enough Trade Tokens to complete three trades for ◊◊◊◊ cards. Remember, the maximum rarity you can currently trade for is ◊◊◊◊ and ☆—so don’t dispose of any higher rarity cards in the hope you can find the final few you are missing in return.

I highly advise sticking to disposing of any holos and ex cards you don’t need instead of opting for the maximum rarity possible, as these are much harder to get and will be more sought after if they ever become able to trade.

Rarity Trade Tokens earned ◊◊◊ 25 ◊◊◊◊ 125 ☆ 100 ☆☆ 300 ☆☆☆ 300 Gold Crown 1,500

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy