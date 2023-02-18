How to take a snapshot of Latios and Latias in Pokémon Go

During Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, there are plenty of Research tasks for players to partake in. One big decision players need to make is choosing between a Ruby badge or a Sapphire badge. With a Ruby badge, you’ll be completing Field Research to earn more opportunities to encounter Primal Groudon and other wild Pokémon like Solrock. With a Sapphire badge, your Field Research will count toward spawning more Primal Kyogre Raids and other Pokémon like Lunatone.

The badge you pick will also determine whether you can encounter Latias or Latios. The Ruby badge will give you the opportunity to meet Latios, while you might encounter Latias with the Sapphire badge.

How to take Latios and Latias Snapshots in Pokémon Go

One of the Timed Research tasks for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is to take a Snapshot of either Latios or Latias, depending on which badge you chose. Once you find Latios or Latias in the wild, be sure to capture a Snapshot of it because that will grant you another encounter with them during the event in addition to some Great Balls and experience points

To take a Snapshot, tap on the Legendary Pokémon, tap the camera icon, and then snap the pic. By doing this and completing the Timed Research task, you’ll have a chance to encounter Latios with the Ruby badge or Latias with the Sapphire badge again. Given the rarity of these Hoenn Legendaries, you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity.