Friendly Pokémon offers some small benefits in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiing Pearl that aren’t available in many other ways. Pokémon with a higher friendship level will perform better in some battling situations so if you’re going to be taking them into a tough battle, you may want to increase friendship first.

There are a variety of different ways to increase friendship that yield great results when used in uniscent. You can even track how things are going by using the friendship level Poketch app.

If you’re trying to reach max friendship fast, here is everything you’ll need to know.

How to increase Friendship quickly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Image via The Pokémon Company

The first thing you’ll want to do it give the Soothe Bell to the Pokémon that you’re trying to max friendship on first. This item will increase the rate that friendship is built up substantially. You can read how to find the Soothe Bell here.

Next, visit Veilstone City and head to the most southwest corner of the city, where in the first building you’ll speak to a lady that will offer your Pokémon a massage. Massages will increase your Pokémon’s friendship but only a limited amount will be available per day.

Finally, you’ll want to keep your Pokémon out following you as you journey around, use them in battle, and level them up. All these things will increase happiness. Eating puffins and vitamins can also increase friendship so use a combination of these strategies and your Pokémon’s friendship will be maxed in no time.