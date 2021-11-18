Where to find Soothe Bell in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is bringing familiar Pokémon and gameplay to a whole new generation of Pokémon players, and there are plenty of items you’re going to want to optimize your party setup.

One factor that determines how some Pokémon perform is friendship. Friendship can be increased in a variety of ways in BDSP, however, and the Soothe Bell is one of the most effective.

With this item, a Pokémon’s friendship gain is increased by a whopping 50 percent. The Soothe bell is a great item, but getting it won’t be as simple as purchasing it from the store.

Where to find Soothe Bell in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Soothe Bell can be obtained on Route 212 within the Pokémon Mansion. Once you’ve found this building, head inside and speak to a maid located in the room second on the left. She’ll gift you this item without needing anything in return.

Once acquired, you can give the Soothe Bell to any of your Pokémon like you would any other item by heading to your items slot of your bag, selecting the Soothe Bell, and then selecting “give”.

This item can only be given to a single Pokémon at a time. You can take it from one and shift it to another at any point. The more battling a Pokémon does with the Soothe Bell in its possession, the faster it will accrue friendship.