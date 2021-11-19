Find out if how your Pokémon are really feeling.

When you’re journeying through the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, you’re going to catch plenty of Pokémon companions. But you may be wondering: how friendly are they?

Friendship levels have been a feature of Pokémon games for quite a while and they influence a few different factors for Pokémon as they are used in battle. Friendship can be increased with the help of different items such as the Soothe Bell, which once handed to a Pokémon increases the rate that friendship is earned.

Before you look to give this item to your Pokémon, you’ll want to check their current friendship levels.

How to check friendship level in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Image via The Pokémon Company

To check a Pokémon’s friendship level in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearlm you’ll need the Poketch app.

You can get the friendship checker app by speaking to Aroma Lady in Eterna City. Once acquired, simply boot up the app on your Poketch and you’ll see all of the Pokémon in your party within the display.

If you press and hold on a Pokémon, it will display a number of hearts reflecting their friendship level. If no hearts are displayed, then the friendship level is low. One heart means that it’s normal, and if you’ve got two hearts, then friendship levels with that Pokémon are high.

Alternatively, there are friendship raters who can tell your the levels of your Pokémon, such as Aroma Lady in Eterna City, Beauty in Hearthome City Pokémon Fan Club, and Dr. Footstep on Route 213.