How to get Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk in Pokémon Go

First introduced in Gen V, Stunfisk is a slow but bulky flounder-like Pokémon. Although it doesn’t have any evolutions, it’s one of the Pokémon species to receive a regional form in a later generation. The flat fish Pokémon goes from its usual Ground/Electric typing to Ground/Steel exclusively in the Galar region of Gen VIII. Fans of Stunfisk will be happy to know both of its forms have been released in Pokémon Go. Here’s how to get them.

How to catch Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk in Pokémon Go

Since Stunfisk’s forms can almost be treated as two different Pokémon, the ways to encounter them might not be exactly the same. For example, it’s possible for special Pokémon Go events to feature one of Stunfisk’s forms and not the other.

In addition to finding them in the wild, Stunfisk has been available through Raid Battles, Eggs, and certain research tasks during special events. During the Stunfisk Limited Research Day on April 23, 2023, for example, players have a great chance of encountering both forms of Stunfisk. By spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops, you can find Limited Field Research tasks with Stunfisk encounters as your reward. This can be done multiple times throughout the event.

Not only is this a convenient and easy way to catch the standard Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk, but it’s also a great opportunity to run into a Shiny. During the short event period, there will be boosted Shiny odds for both of Stunfisk’s forms. This also happens to be the first time Shiny Stunfisk is available in Pokémon Go, making it even more worth it to complete as many of the Limited Field Research tasks as you can.

If you happen to miss an event featuring Stunfisk, just keep an eye out for new events and research tasks. As with every Pokémon species, the flounder should be making more appearances with increased opportunities to encounter it in the future.