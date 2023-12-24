How to get Spiritomb Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spiritomb is one of the rarest non-Legendary Pokémon in the franchise, typically having only one encounter method per game it appears in. This is particularly unfortunate because you need Spiritomb Fragments to craft several key items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Just like most Pokémon appearing in Gen IX, Spiritomb has a Pokémon Material you can collect that you can use to craft Technical Machines (TMs) or to print items in the Blueberry Academy Item Printer. Since it’s such a rare encounter, collecting Spiritomb Fragments is fairly tedious if you don’t know where to look.

Where to find Spiritomb and farm Spiritomb Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike previous games where Spiritomb is typically limited to a single encounter you can only interact with once per save file, Scarlet and Violet have a few spots where you can find the forbidden Pokémon—all of them on Glaseado Mountain.

While traveling around Glaseado Mountain, which is marked as the light blue, snowy area on Paldea’s map, you can encounter Spiritomb in a few locations. You won’t be able to find it using the habitat function on your Pokédex, however, since it will only show a large question mark.

The first place you can find a Spiritomb is right at the edge of Glaseado Mountain to the north of Casseroya Lake. It will be right before the mountain falls into the Socarrat Trail and to the northwest of Casseroya Falls.

You can’t miss this spawn point for Spiritomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you head northeast from Montenevera and follow the long river down toward the sea, keep to the right side until the area changes from Glaseado Mountain to North Province (Area One). Spiritomb could be scooting around on the upper ledges.

This is the hardest spot to find without knowing where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final spot I was able to verify was directly south of the Glaseado Gym. Jump off the battle arena and glide down to where you can see a set of ruins. Spiritomb can spawn directly within that stone structure.

It is a simple glide down from the Gym’s main arena. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can see the ruins on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find a Spiritomb, you can send out your leading Party Pokémon using the Let’s Go mechanic. This is where you hit the R Button on your controller and a Pokémon will pop out of its Poké Ball to challenge wild Pokémon without the need to battle them. Once your Pokémon defeats the wild Spiritomb, you should get a few Spiritomb Fragments. Alternatively, you can also get Spiritomb Fragments for beating Spiritomb Tera Raids, though you will have to get lucky with finding one in a raid den or online first.

What are Spiritomb Fragments used for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Once you use the Let’s Go feature you get at least one Spiritomb Fragment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spiritomb Fragments are among the rarest Pokémon Material in Scarlet and Violet. You can use them to craft two of the best Dark-type TMs in the entire game—Dark Pulse and Nasty Plot.

For TM094 Dark Pulse, you need three Spirtomb Fragments, three Zorua Fur, and three Impidimp Hair to craft one TM. Likewise, TM140 Nasty Plot requires three Spiritomb Fragments, three Meowth Fur, and three Tatsugiri Scales.

You can also use Spiritomb Fragments as material for the Item Printer. A single Spiritomb Fragment will fuel the printer by 54 percent, making it one of just six items tied for the second-most efficient material you can use to print items. That doesn’t make it worth tracking down a Spiritomb compared to the more plentiful Rhydon and Drilbur located in the Blueberry Academy Terarium, however.