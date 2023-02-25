How to get Shedinja during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

From February 25 to 26, Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn will bring plenty of new festivities to the mobile game ahead of Pokémon Day.

During the event, players will have the opportunity to catch tons of Pokémon from the Hoenn region, including rare and Legendary ones like Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon—both of which are making their debut in Pokémon Go.

Certain Pokémon and rewards, however, will be locked behind various Research tasks available throughout the event. For example, players won’t be able to get their hands on the Bug/Ghost-type Shedinja unless they complete a specific Field Research task. And, since Nincada is an important part of Field Research and Collection Challenges, you will want to make sure you know how to evolve it.

How to encounter and evolve Nincada into Shedinja during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

In Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, there will be Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks for different Ghost-types from Gen III. This of course includes Shedinja, one of the most peculiar Ghost-types of the franchise.

The specific Field Research task to get a Shedinja encounter is simple. All you have to do is evolve a Nincada, the pre-evolution of Shedinja. Nincada normally just evolves into Ninjask, but thanks to the Spooky Scramble Field Research task, it will also earn you a special Shedinja encounter during the event too. This means you will get a Ninjask and Shedinja if you complete this task.

This method is similar to how players can obtain Shedinja in the mainline games.

By simply evolving Nincada into Ninjask, Shedinja would also appear in the player’s party if they had an empty slot available. The main difference is the event-exclusive Field Research requirement in Pokémon Go. So if you’ve been dying to add Shedinja to your Pokémon Go collection, be sure to complete its special Field Research task before the event ends on February 26.