How to get Shaymin in Pokémon Go

Shaymin is the adorable and tiny Grass-type Mythical Pokémon that first appeared in the franchise in Gen IV. As a Mythical Pokémon, the hedgehog is quite rare in Pokémon games, including Pokémon Go. And to add to its uniqueness, Shaymin has two different formes—Land Forme and Sky Forme.

Both formes have been released in Pokémon Go but only through special events so far. Here’s how to obtain both formes.

How to get Land Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go

Land Forme Shaymin is returning to Pokémon Go for Sustainability Week starting April 20, 2023. During the event, there will be Special Research called “Grass and Gratitude” available for all players to complete for free. After finishing the Special Research, you will be given a rare encounter with Land Forme Shaymin.

This forme is pure Grass type and much smaller than the Sky Forme. The Gracidea flower like the ones on its head is the key to switching its formes in the mainline games but not necessarily in Pokémon Go.

How to get Sky Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go

Sky Forme Shaymin made its debut during Pokémon Go Fest 2022 via ticketed Special Research. Although some of the festivities were free during Go Fest 2022, access to a Shaymin encounter was a paid opportunity.

By completing those paid Special Research tasks, players received the first chance to encounter and catch the Grass-type Mythical Pokémon.

Beyond Go Fest 2022 and Sustainability Week 2023, it is likely Shaymin will make more appearances in Pokémon Go in the future. Those appearances probably won’t be as often as most Pokémon because of its Mythical status, but it’s best to keep an eye on upcoming events to know exactly when the next Shaymin sighting will be.