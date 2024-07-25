How to get Roy’s Fuecoco in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest Mystery Gift distribution, you can get a free Fuecoco based on the one seen in the anime.

Previously, we’ve had Mystery Gift codes to claim Dot’s Quaxly and Liko’s Sprigatito from Pokémon Horizons: The Series, and now it’s finally Roy’s Fuecoco’s time to make its debut in Scarlet and Violet. For a limited time, you can collect Fuecoco and the other two Gen IX Starters from the anime and have them join you on your own adventure through the Paldea region.

Here’s everything you need to know to get Roy’s Fuecoco.

How to receive the Roy’s Fuecoco Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Steal this cute little one from Roy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Roy’s Fuecoco, all you need to do is follow a few easy steps and enter a specific code:

Connect to the internet.

Go to the Mystery Gift section in the Poké Portal.

Select “Get with Code/Password.”

Enter the specific code: 909TEAMUP06

Once the Roy’s Fuecoco code is accepted, check your party or boxes for a level five Fuecoco. This specific Fuecoco comes with the Classic Ribbon and Partner Ribbon to signify that it once belonged to Roy from the anime.

How long does the Roy’s Fuecoco distribution last in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mystery Gift code for Roy’s Fuecoco will work until Jan. 31, 2025, according to Serebii, so players have plenty of time to claim the adorable Gen IX Fire Starter. While you’re at it, you can also redeem Mystery Gift codes for Liko’s Sprigatito by Sept. 30 and Dot’s Quaxly by Nov. 30 if you haven’t already done so.

Be sure to take advantage of these Mystery Gift distributions quickly if you’re a fan of the anime or you just need to fill out your Pokédex.

